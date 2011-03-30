Home Cities Kochi

Laughing their way to wellness

Members of the newly-formed laughter club meet twice a week to experience the benefits of laughter therapy.

KATTA

Members of the Laughter Club attending a session after its launch on the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium premises, Kaloor | P K Jeevan Jose

KOCHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium at Kaloor is waking up to peals of laughter these days. Wondering why? It is the chosen spot for the members of the newly-formed laughter club who meet twice a week to experience the benefits of laughter therapy.

“The concept is popular in India and abroad. Earlier, the city had other laughter clubs but they discontinued their activities after a while. So we formed a new club,” says Joseph Ninan, a club member.

He says the laughter club is not just about laughing together but a combination of exercise and laughter. “After our morning workout or walk we gather at the stadium and practise laughter therapy and yoga for one hour,” he says.

Experienced trainers are giving the members lessons in laughter therapy. Trainers, including doctors from a laughter club in Thrissur, are teaching the members. “It’s an overall exercise which guarantees physical and mental health. It’s mixture of so many things like yoga and breathing and is generally referred to as ‘hasya yoga’. After the first phase, once the members learn the proper method, they can do it on their own,” says Dr Shibu Pandala who trains the

members.

The club already has more than 30 members and, Joseph says, they expect the membership to grow in the future. Though most of the members are from the Rotary Club the membership is open to all. “If there are more members we will meet more frequently,” Joseph says.

