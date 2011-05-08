Geevarghese Mar Theodosius Episcopa washing the feet of Rev Varghese Mathai during the ceremony of ordaining him as Ramban | Manu R Mavelil

KOCHI: Amidst solemn prayers and hymns three bishop-designates of the Mar Thoma Malankara Church were ordained Rambans on Saturday.

Rev Varghese Mathai (Thumpamon), Rev K V Varkey (Kochi) and Rev Oommen George (Adoor) are the priests who have been elevated as Rambans.

They were ordained during the ordination service at a specially set-up Madbaha on St Albert’s College Ground. Geevarghese Mar Theodosius Episcopa was the main celebrant at the ordination service which was led by Mar Thoma Church head Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan. Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan Philipose Mar Chrysostum, Malabar Independent Syrian Church head Syril Mar Baselios, Joseph Mar Coorilos Metropolitan, Zacharias Mar Theophilos Suffragan Metropolitan, Geevarghese Mar Athanasius, Euyakim Mar Coorilos, Joseph Mar Barnabas, Thomas Mar Thimothios, Isaac Mar Philexinos, Abraham Mar Paulose and Church secretary Rev K S Mathew were the auxiliary celebrants at the Mass.

During the holy service, Mar Thoma Metropolitan announced the ordaining of the priests as Rambans. He also adorned them with invests such as black cassock, chain and belt. Vicar-generals Rev K M Mammen, Rev A C Kurian, Rev D Philip and Rev George Zacharia were present. Malankara Deepthi, a supplement published in connection with the ordination ceremony, was released by Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan by handing over copies to MPs Anto Antony and P J Kurian.

Malankara Deepthi editorial board chairman Joseph Varghese, convenor Kuruvila Mathews and chief editor M Thomas Mathew were present. The episcopal ordination of the Rambans will be held at Tiruvalla on August 15.