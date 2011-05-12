KOCHI: Mar Varkey Vithayathil stood for social change and guided the community in faith, Syro-Malabar Commission for Laity chairman Bishop Mathew Arackal has said.

He was inaugurating a seminar on Mar Vithayathil Life and Vision, organised in connection with the 41st day of demise of Mar Vithayathil.

"He presented the faith-oriented sociopolitical stance of the Syro-Malabar Church before society. He also contributed to interChurch and interreligious harmony. His politics was above the definition of party politics," Mar Arackal said. Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese auxiliary Bishop Mar Sebastian Adayanthrath presided over the function. SyroMalabar Church administrator Mar Bosco Puthoor delivered the valedictory address.

"Mar Vithayathil lived a simple life. For him, the responsibility to lead the Church was an opportunity to serve the faithful," Bishop Puthoor said.

Syro-Malabar Church spokesperson Paul Thelakkatt, SyroMalabar Laity Commission secretary V C Sebastian, Lisie Hospital director Fr Paul Moonjely and ErnakulamAngamaly Archdiocese Pastoral Council secretary Binu John spoke.