The St Francis CSI Church. (Right) Maintenance work for replacing the wooden panels at the balcony of the church progressing.

KOCHI: The oldest European church, St Francis CSI Church, Fort Kochi, is undergoing renovation and will soon sport a new interior.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is engaged in replacing some wooden panelling inside the church, according to ASI sources.

The ASI took up the work about a week ago for which Rs 10 lakh has been

earmarked.

It would take about three months to complete. The ASI is engaged in replacing the termite-hit panels in the church.

It is also working on replacing the wooden beam which would take some more time to complete. The work is going on in the balcony where tourists and others gather to have a look at the interiors of the church.

The work was stopped midway due to issues related to security a few months ago, the source said. Meanwhile, the church has taken steps to improve the security. The church administration has introduced round-the-clock security in the ASI-protected monument.

Earlier, the security was suspended due to financial constraints. The security has been introduced for the past one-and-half-month.

The church received a large number of visitors this year, much more than the previous years, the sources said. St Francis CSI Church was originally built in 1503 and has great historical

significance.

Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama died in Kochi in 1524 and his body was buried in this church, but after 14 years his remains were removed to Lisbon.

Vasco da Gama, who discovered the sea route from Europe to India, landed in Kozhikode in 1498.