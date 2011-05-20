Thousands of fish were found dead by the fishermen in the Periyar under the Pathalam bund in Eloor on Thursday.

KOCHI: Thousands of fish washed up dead overnight in the Periyar just below the Pathalam bund on Thursday morning. It could be due to the high-level of pollution in the river, say environmentalists. It was the local fishermen who first noticed the dead fish floating in the Periyar and many fish were also seen struggling for survival.

It looked like there was a major fall in the oxygen levels making it difficult for them to breathe, said the local people. "This is the second incident in the last two weeks. It is obvious that effluents are the reason for the change in the water quality," said Purushan Eloor of the Periyar Malineekarana Virudha Samithi.

According to the locals, the pollution level in the river is high and even large fish like pearl spot which remain deep in the waters are forced to come to the top.

The locals said that before the police could inspect the scene fishermen collected large quantity of fish in sacks and transported them to various fish markets. Later, the police prevented the people from taking the dead fish. But by then most of them were cleared by fishermen.

Following the incident, the Pollution Control Board (PCB) officials led by environmental engineer Chitra collected samples from the area for investigation. Researchers from the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences (KUFOS) also collected the water and fish samples for detailed

investigation.

"Looking at the samples and the PH value of water, it is apparent that chemicals have seeped into the water. Dissolved oxygen in the water has come down and the fish were struggling for oxygen. This condition normally happens when heated (steam) liquid above 40 degrees is pumped into the water causing thermal pollution.

There was no acid or alkali content in the water as the PH level was about 6.5. So spurious elements from the industries could be the culprit," said S Seetharaman, secretary, Association for Environment Protection, Aluva. It may be recalled that the Periyar river pollution is one of the biggest problems facing the state as the industrial belt of Eloor is the most polluted area in the state.