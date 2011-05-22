Did it seem like the juice vendor just scooped up a glass of water from a bucket for the orange juice you ordered? If the thought of having fresh fruit juice from a roadside stall gives you the jitters, the recently opened Juice Lounge at the Abad Food Court, Bay Pride Mall, is the right place for you. They don’t use water at all, let alone unclean water, for the fifty-odd varieties of beverages on offer. “No syrup, concentrates or diluting. Just pure juice,” says Manoj Sasidhar, manager of Abad Food Court. The prices are also a tad steep, starting from Rs 50 for an ordinary fruit juice, going up to Rs 70 for smoothies and energy boosters. Which is another specialty of the outlet. Besides the usual fare of fresh fruit juices, there are power juices, energy boosters, low fat smoothies, milk shakes and superboosters here. Joggers and those looking for an energy drink after hitting the gym can opt for a whey protein shake, which has banana, apple, milk and protein blend. In fact all the superboosters like the megamass shake and body builder shake are meant for those who work out regularly. The power juices come in combos like orange, mango, pineapple and banana in ‘Hangover Cure’ while Big 5, one of the most popular ones, has apple, mango, strawberry, pineapple and kiwi. The weight conscious can go for one of the low fat smoothies which have low fat yoghurt or the energy boosters which are combos of carrot, spinach, beetroot etc. with fruits.

The Abad group, which is the first to take a franchisee of Juice Lounge in Kochi have one more outlet in the Abad Nucleus.

The group has also opened two outlets of Thi3d Place, one at BayPride and the other at Cafe Canopy, MG Road.

Thi3d Place doesn’t serve icecream but gelato, an Italian frozen dessert, which looks and tastes a lot like ice cream but is actually quite different from it. Over 12 flavours will be available on any given day but the list keeps changing on a daily basis. Gelato doesn’t have ice crystals, has less sugar and is thus healthier on the stomach and the throat besides having a richer flavour. Check out the amazing range of flavours like ferraro roche, mango sorbet, chocolate chilly or yogurt strawberry. At 80 gm, a scoop is priced at Rs 70. However, you can get a bite of different flavours before making your pick. They take up party orders as well.

The outlets are open from morn 10 till 10 pm. So next time the summer heat gets to you, you know where to head.