KOCHI: Though the district administration has taken stringent measures to curb the use of liquor without authorisation at private functions, the Excise Department seemed to be still groping in the dark for want of a proper strategy.

The Excise Department has frankly admitted that they still do not know how to deal with excess liquor at private parties.

In a meeting held at the District Collectorate, which comprised the district administration officials and the Excise Department officials, District Collector P I Sheikh Pareeth has said that all sections of the society would come under very strict scrutiny. However, Excise Deputy Commissioner K Mohanan said that it was difficult for the officials to monitor unauthorised liquor at the private parties.

“We can act only if we get information regarding this. It is a tough job”, he said. An amount of `25,000 has to be paid to the Excise department for a one-day permit to serve liquor at private functions, he said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that it would be difficult to enter a private function and conduct a raid. “No person would like to ruin his party”, he said, adding that it was also not proper to infringe on the privacy of people. “We feel helpless as we could face public wrath,” he said.

The sale and possession of illicit-liquor is a non-bailable offence. The maximum punishment that can be meted out to the party for flouting this rule is imprisonment for ten years and fine not less than rupees one lakh. Besides, gifting of liquor also comes under the unauthorised sale, the authorities informed.

Manoj S Kumar, who is working in a private firm, said. “How could the authorities come to the conclusion that the liquor in one’s possession is gifted or not? If there is a bill, how can the authorities come to the conclusion that it is not gifted,” he asked.