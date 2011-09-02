KOCHI: All-Kerala Bank Retirees Forum, which held its state-level conference here, has called for the rectification of discrepancies in the pension system. The conference has demanded a corresponding rise in pension in accordance with the periodic pay-rise for those in bank service.

It also demanded an increase in family pension and disburse dearness allowance as per the price index. The conference that was held last week has also called for revising the medical and hospitalisation facilities of the retirees.

The leaders said that the retirees also had the right to have many of the facilities that the service personnel are having.

The leaders of the All Kerala Bank Retirees Forum also wanted the banks to set apart two per cent of the profit of the banks for the welfare of the retirees.

They were of the opinion that the persons who had taken voluntary retirement should also be included in the pension scheme.

Strongly protesting against the Centre’s move to bring in the Pension Fund Regulatory Development Authority Bill, the leaders noted they would loss the right to get pension. The All India Conference had already given a call for agitation against such a move.

CITU state president K N Raveendranath inaugurated the conference.