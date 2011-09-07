KOCHI: The Theruvora Pravarthaka Association on Wednesday distributed Ona Sadya packets to the needy in Kochi. The packets were distributed to people in Kaloor, Kadavanthra, Ernakulam Junction and Town railway stations and Thoppumpady.

Actor Captain Raju inaugurated the food distribution at a simple function held at Manappattiparambu. He said the people of Kerala should learn to share their wealth with the needy at least during Onam

instead of celebrating the festival in an inebriated condition.

Film director Major Ravi who was also present at the function, said that those who live on the streets are also citizens of India. Social workers C G Rajagopal and Anitha Mathews were also present. Theruvora Pravbarthaka Association secretary S Murugan said around 500 food packets were distributed in various parts of the city.