Drama workshop at Cusat
Published: 11th September 2011 06:22 AM |
Last Updated: 16th May 2012 07:01 PM | A+A A- |
KOCHI: Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) students’ union in association with the Youth Welfare Department will conduct a drama workshop and drama presentation on September 14 and 15.
Cusat Vice-Chancellor Ramachandran Thekkedath will inaugurate the function.
Va i k om Mu h amma d Basheer’s Premalekhanam directed by Surya Krishnamoorthy and N N Pillai’s Sudhamadhalam by Theatre Initiatives will be staged.
Further details can be obtained on 9447508345 or email at welfarecusat@ gmail.com