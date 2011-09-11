KOCHI: Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) students’ union in association with the Youth Welfare Department will conduct a drama workshop and drama presentation on September 14 and 15.

Cusat Vice-Chancellor Ramachandran Thekkedath will inaugurate the function.

Va i k om Mu h amma d Basheer’s Premalekhanam directed by Surya Krishnamoorthy and N N Pillai’s Sudhamadhalam by Theatre Initiatives will be staged.

Further details can be obtained on 9447508345 or email at welfarecusat@ gmail.com