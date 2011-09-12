Streamlining bus services

KOCHI: The long distance buses,including Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), won’t be plying in the city from Monday, but will enter the Vyttila Mobility Hub. The new proposal is expected to help the transport authorities in their plan for the proposed traffic diversion.

As per the proposal by Regional Transport Authority (RTA), the operations of both KSRTC and private buses that cover over 140 km in each trip will operate from the Mobility Hub. With the long distance buses skipping the KSRTC bus station near Ambedkar Stadium and Private bus stand at Kaloor, the traffic congestion in the city is expected to be reduced considerably.

The authorities also stated that more Vyttila-Vyttila circular buses would start plying from the Hub for passengers wanting to reach the city.

The limited stop private buses, KSRTC fast passenger and super-fast buses will operate from the Hub.

The buses going to Tripunithura from the city will also halt at the hub. But buses coming from Tripunithura towards the city will not be entering the Hub. But these buses will have a stop at Vyttilla Junction. Private buses from Vaikkam, Thalayolaparambu, Piravom, Cherthala, Muvattupuzha, Perumbavoor and Kodungalloor won’t be entering the mobility Hub, and will continue to use the private bus stand at Kaloor. Some of the KSRTC buses to Guruvayoor will also run from the Boat Jetty stand.