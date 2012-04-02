KOCHI: Arathi, a 19-year-old girl suffering from chronic renal failure, is looking for a kidney donor (blood type ‘B +ve) and also seeking financial assistance to undergo the transplant. A fourth semester BBA student of Sait Ram Bahadur Singh Gujarati College, Arathi has been undergoing treatment for a while. It has been estimated that the transplant will cost the family an amount of `7 lakh.

Those who are willing to offer a helping hand to Arathi can contact R V Kohlikar, professor, Gujarati College, on 9745007542. Donations can also be remitted to Bank of India, Mattachery Branch, for credit of account No: 851010110001218.