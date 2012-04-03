KOCHI: Mayor Tony Chammany inaugurated the ‘Clean drive of Kochi city,’ an initiative launched by the Kochi Corporation in conjunction with ‘Beaumonde The Fern - An Ecotel Hotel’, for beautifying the city. The initiative would be carried out as a Public-Private-Partnership venture. Deputy Mayor B Bhadra presided over the function. Corporation Works Standing Committee Chairperson Soumini Jain, Kerala Hotels and Restaurants Association Ernakulam District president K M Abdullah and Beaumonde The Fern Hotel General Manager Mahesh Jasrotia also attended the function.