Actor Shahid Kapoor, who has been linked to numerous Bollywood beauties after his break-up with Kareena Kapoor, feels that it is difficult to find a complete love story in real life.

Shahid will next be seen in Kunal Kohli’s love saga ‘Teri Meri Kahani’ where he will portray three different characters in three different periods.

His co-star in the film is Priyanka Chopra.

“Obviously I believe in love and have faith in it.

I think love is the most beautiful thing in the world..it makes the world go round.

I think everybody is eventually looking for love...but it is difficult to find one complete love story in real,” Shahid says.

“The film is perhaps our way of escaping from reality and trying to show three different love stories and believing in romance.

It is exciting to see how the journey of two lovers unfolds in three time spans - 1910, 1960 and 2012,” he says.

The 31-year-old star was dating Kareena when they started filming for Ken Ghosh’s 2004 film ‘Fida’.

They were going steady until they separated during the making of ‘Jab We Met’ in 2007.

He was also linked to Chopra after they worked together in Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Kaminey’.

He was also linked to tennis sensation Sania Mirza, Bipasha Basu, Anushka Sharma and Nargis Fakhri of ‘Rockstar’ fame but Shahid remains mum on his personal life after his break-up with Kareena.

His co-star Priyanka Chopra also agrees, “I believe in love...

it may sound cliched but it is true that love makes the world go round.

There are lot of people whom I love the most, the list is not that long, but it starts with my family,” Priyanka says.

“I think romance has to go beyond flowers and etc, it is cliched...

and they is no fun anymore.

And like Shahid said it is important to smile and be happy in love.

Just flowers don’t do anything anymore,” she says.