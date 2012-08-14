The Youth Hostel at Kakkanad has been made a part of the international chain of youth hostels.

The youth hostel under the Union Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs is being added to the international chain in its silver jubilee year.

Once made a part of the international chain, Kakkanad can play host to the youth coming to Kerala from various parts of the globe as tourists and students. The district administration will carry out renovation work of the hostel building soon to make it on par with international standards.

“The hostel is being made a part of London-based International Youth Hostel Network and with this, a person can book accommodation facility from any part of the world. The e- booking facility is being provided in association with the State Bank of India and the website of Youth Hostel will be linked to the international network. The District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) will include youth hostel in its campaign kiosks installed at airports and railway stations to make it familiar to tourists,” District Collector P I Sheik Pareeth said.

He said `2 lakh will immediately be allotted for cleaning the premises and emergency maintenance work. The roof top will be modified into a 500-seat auditorium by constructing a roof, he said.

Of the total 80 youth hostels in India, Kerala hosts only three. The two other hostels are in the state are at Veli in Thiruvananthapuram and East Hill in Kozhikode. Still many are not aware of the facility, the Collector said.