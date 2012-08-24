Austrade, the Australian government’s trade and investment development agency, and the Kerala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster bilateral trade and to provide business development and investment opportunities in the state.

Trade and Counsel Commissioner for Austrade, Michael Carter, and KCCI chairman K N Marzook signed the MoU on the different aspects of cooperation between Austrade and KCCI.

Roshan Paul, business development manager of Austrade and other chamber representatives took part in the meeting. The MoU is a yardstick for forging the trade relationships, said Carter. On the occasion, Marzook said that the MoU stands apart in terms of the contents and responsibilities. KCCI former chairman E S Jose also spoke.