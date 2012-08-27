They are not just paintings but a blend of colours, craft and talent; versatility at its very best.

The ladies from four generations of the ‘Chakkyaru Veetil’ family take painting seriously: from the 91-year-old Gauri Amma to the two-anda-half Janvi.

It is clear that creativity runs in their blood.

“There is a lion behind every lamb,” says Gopika Ram, who herself is a Leo and has depicted this thought in her painting of the same name. Be it ‘Eternal Love’ by Sushma Das or ‘Audrey’ by Gayathri Prem, there is an extraordinary fusion of paint and craft.

The wide variety of paintings and driftwood that are displayed showcase their splendid craftsmanship. The lessons to be learnt is that every small thing around us can be put to use.

One of the most striking works is a painting in coffee powder called, ‘Coffee Work’ by Sushma Das. Mixing coffee powder with water and an antiseptic liquid coupled with ‘Parvathi’ flower leaves, she has made an exquisite work.

Other interesting basic materials used include arecanuts, grape stems, garlic stubs, palm tree leaves, coconuts, and even creepers.

It was astonishing to see the work by young Janvi. Being self-taught, the artists believe that “each person has a different style which is reflected in each creation.”

‘Inheritance - Four Generations’ is on at the Durbar Hall and concludes on August 28.