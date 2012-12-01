The local self-governments should ensure that there is more participation in ‘Keralotsavam’, Excise Minister K Babu has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the three-day district Keralotsavam, ‘Makayiram 2012’, at the district panchayat auditorium here on Friday.

The participation of the villages and clubs should increase as this is not just a platform for contests but a stage to tap and mould the talents, he said.

Arts and sports are inevitable for the progress of society and it is our duty to uphold and preserve the traditional art forms and culture, he said. Contests will be held mainly in arts, sports and agriculture.

In his keynote address, Benny Behnan MLA said that festivals like Keralotsavam will help in maintaining unity among the villagers.

Contests in agriculture, the chief attraction of the festival, will be held at the district panchayat and Thuruth in Aluva, on Saturday. Drama, folk dance, carnatic music, light music and recitation will be held at the three venues near the district panchayat.

District panchayat president Eldhose Kunnappilli presided over the function. The event is being organised by the district panchayat, in association with the Youth Welfare Board.

The inaugural ceremony was followed by an arts festival. Contests in around 50 events were held at different venues in Kakkanad and nearby areas. Literary and cultural events will also be held at various venues in Thrikkakara. Sports and games will be held at Rajagiri College. Volleyball and football matches will be held at Nirmala College, Muvattupuzha.

Around 1,000 youths in the age group 15-35, who have won at the panchayat, block, municipality and corporation levels will participate in the event.