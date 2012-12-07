There could not be a better time to visit Kochi than the next three months. For the port-city is more vibrant than ever before. Kochi-Muziris Biennale, Oz Fest by Australian artists, Utsavam, a festival of traditional art forms of Kerala, and the Kochi International Film Festival are all lined up together during the second week of December.

These programmes are being organised apart from the cultural programmes scheduled as part of Biennale. Aussie artists will be the front and centre when India’s first Biennale opens, while the sixth edition of ‘Utsavam,’ which includes dance and dance-based performances apart from fusion of custom, costume, art and craft, will unfold on December 23.

The film festival will be held from December 16 -21.

OzFest, the largest Australian cultural festival organised by the Australian Government, will be held as part of the Biennale which will begin on December 12.

Events held as part of Utsavam will be staged every Sunday till February 24 while Oz fest will last till March 13, 2013.

Utsavam is organised by the District Tourism Promotion Council in association with the Kumbalangi Model Tourism development Society. Cultural art forms will be staged at Kumbalangi, FortKochi, Cherai and Munambam. Utsavam aims at marketing the tourism potential of the state. “Oz Fest will show case creativity, dynamism and diversity of Australia through music, art forms food, literature and sports etc. Oz Fest provides people of India an opportunity to learn more about Australia,” Australian Consulate authorities said in a press release.

Major art forms to to be staged as part of Utsavam include Padayani, Parayan Thullal, Mudiyettu, Kanyarkjali, Ninabali, Poorakkali, Tholpavakoothu, Arjuna Charitham, Chavittunadakam, Thidambu Nritham, Marganm Kali and Kolkali.