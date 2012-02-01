KOCHI: Misappropriation of funds running into about Rs 30 lakh has surfaced at the Kaloor Post Office. However, the officials are yet to confirm the exact amount.

The RD account depositors who approached the office to collect money from their matured accounts were sent back empty-handed stating that the official who had been handling the accounts had committed fraud and was absconding.

“I have been depositing Rs 250 a month for the past five years. Since my account matured on January 21, I went to collect the amount, but was told that there would be delay as there were some anomalies in the records. When I contacted the Head Post Office, the officials revealed that such an issue had surfaced and the person responsible for it is absconding. However, they assured us that the entire amount of `16,050 will be settled as soon as possible,” said a customer.

The Mahila Pradan agents who handle the transactions between the customers and the post office said the agitated customers were now now on the warpath.

“Both the agents and customers have clear records regarding the payments. Upon inquiry, officials at the post office said that the person behind the scam had destroyed all the official documents before absconding,” said an agent on condition of anonymity.

“The money collected by each agent is collectively deposited at the post office within 10 days of receipt. In the same way, the money given to us by the customers towards the end of the month is deposited at the post office at that time only. It is this amount that the official allegedly misappropriated,” said M C Annamma, president of the Mahila Pradan Agents’ Association.

"As of now, there is no clear knowledge about the accounts that have been affected by the scam and hence, the Postal Department has frozen all the accounts. The list of affected customers will be out within 2 to 3 days and only then can the department make amends. The Mahila Pradan Agents' Association will see to it that the customers get justice. Such stray incidents should not tarnish the image of the entire Postal Department and affect the trust of customers. Also, none of the agents have been part of this offence," she added.

“There has been some issues regarding fund misappropriation by an official at the Kaloor Post Office. But, the extent and magnitude of the issue is yet to be ascertained. The records are being checked and appropriate action will be taken once the checking is completed,” said P Jayadevan, Senior Postal Superintendent, Aluva, who also holds the additional charge of Ernakulam sub-division.

However, sources with the Postal Department revealed that as per records, funds to the tune of over Rs 30 lakh has been misappropriated.