KOCHI: Rob, the self-styled host of M.A.D ( Music, Art and Dance show), a popular programme on Pogo Channel will arrive in Kochi to attend a seminar for children on Saturday. The seminar, to be held at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium is being organized by the District Tourism Promotion Council in association with the New Indian Express.

Three fun-filled sessions will be conducted, from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm, from 2 pm to 4 pm and finally, from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm. Tickets are priced at `500 per student, while parents can accompany their wards for free.

Interested candidates can register at the counters set up at Oberon Mall, Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, DTPC office or the DH Grounds. Contact numbers: 0484-2367334, 9447406046.