KOCHI: The Patriarch, Ignatius Zakha I Iwas, the supreme head of the Universal Syrian Orthodox Church, released the books ‘Vayaliparambil Geevarghese Mor Gregorios’ by Fr Varghese Kallappara and ‘Sapthathi Niravil Fr Varghese Kallappara’, at a function held in Damascus.

Baselios Thomas I, the Catholicos of the East and the head of the Jacobite Syriac Orthodox Church in India, presided over the function.

Synod secretary Joseph Mar Gregorios Metropolitan introduced the books and the author