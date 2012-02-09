KOCHI: Post his Malayalam film, ‘Pranayam’, Anupam Kher seems to have formed a deep affection for his colleagues here. This was evident when the actor spoke at the Kerala launch of his debut book, ‘The Best Thing About You Is You’.

He could be seen sharing a warm exchange with director Blessie who came for the event held at Marine Drive. Mohanlal couldn’t make it as promised, but Kher said he always felt the superstar was with him in spirit.

It’s clear that ‘Pranayam’ is no one-off regional project for Kher and the actor is looking forward to more films in Malayalam. Given how proficient he is in the Hindi language and how much that aids in skilful dialogue delivery, one would imagine that he might be a bit reluctant about regional cinema. But the actor has no such reservations. “I’m in fact looking for good subjects in regional films. I’ve done films in Telugu, Punjabi and Marathi. The dubbing artist did a very good job in ‘Pranayam’,” he says.

Kher is also thrilled to have connected with the Malayali population. “When I went recently to Dubai, I was made to feel like the biggest star ever,” says the prolific character actor. The actor though raises his objection to the esteemed Souther film industries being tagged as Mollywood and Kollywood. “Or even for that matter, Bollywood! That suggests we are trying to be someone else. Why should we do that when we have such fine actors and filmmakers down South? These are names the Americans give us to make their own lives easy, why should we help them? You will never see China referring to their film industry as Chinahood, or Polish cinema as Pollywood,” he says.

While pleased with the success coming from the Kerala quarters, the actor is presently focussed on promoting his new book. He talks about its enthusiastic sales, and the grand reception it won at the recently concluded Jaipur Literature fest. “One would expect an actor to write about acting, or an autobiography, not a book on life-coaching. But over the years I have played so many characters, lived their lives that it has all enriched me. I felt there were things I could share with others,” he says.

The book is an inspirational one that urges people not to be discouraged by their weaknesses and failures, but instead face them head on. The actor’s own life has been one of challenges that he met with creditable will power. “I was bald and extremely thin when I came into the Hindi film industry. It was distressing and people suggested I wear a wig. I didn’t. Why be someone I am not? I played a 70-year-old man with ‘Saaransh’ when I was in my 20s. All that should have finished my career. It didn’t,” says the gutsy star.

Again, the actor suffered a facial paralysis while shooting for ‘Hum Aapke Hain Kaun’ and was advised to stay locked in his house for two months. “This is an industry where an actor’s face means everything to him. And here my mouth was twisted. But I refused to be at home. I felt if I stayed home afraid to face the world now, I would never summon courage to get out again. I went to shoot and while only long shots were taken, I didn’t stay back home,” he recollects. All this wealth of anecdotes and life experience have made their way into Kher’s new book.