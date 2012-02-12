KOCHI: Having received a green signal for the second container freight station (CFS) near the International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT), the Vallarpadam Island will be abuzz with logistics activities within next few months.

The clearance for the second CFS was issued by the Union Government last week. This CFS is being developed by the state-owned Infrastructure Kerala Limited (INKEL) and MIV Logistics Private Limited.

Vallarpadam, the small Island where the first international container transshipment in the country is located, will have four CFSs in the next few months. Aiming at developing Vallarpadam into a major logistics hub, the Cochin Port Trust has earmarked 54 acres of land near the ICTT for developing the CFSs.

The Union Government has already issued clearance for a CFS being set up by the Gateway Distriparks (Kerala) (GDKL), the joint venture company floated by Gateway Distriparks and Chakiat Group. This CFS, which will have warehousing facilities of approximately 25,000 sq ft and storage facilities for around 1,000 TEUs and customs station, is expected to start functioning this month as a pre-stage facility in the first phase. “Now that the government has issued the clearance for the second one too, the Port Trust will begin the tender procedure for the third one this week,” said Cochin Port Trust chairman Paul Antony.

“Providing a CFS facility will be a great support to the traders as they can meet all their shipping requirements under a roof, that too near the ICTT. The CFS are also expected to generate a lot of employment opportunities. Developers for the remaining area earmarked will be fixed through tenders,” Paul added.

“The CFS being developed by the INKEL is coming up on 18.5 acres of land on the left side of the road leading to the Vallarpadam Church. It will be better if there are six CFS near a transshipment terminal like ICTT Vallarpadam Terminal,” said C Unnikrishnan, traffic manager of the Cochin Port.

KDKLs CFS will have warehousing facilities approximately 25,000 sq ft and storage facilities for around 1,000 TEUs. It will also have facilities for customs official to inspect the cargo.