KOCHI: In spite of orders from the Corporation asking fish vendors to stop burning of the thermocol boxes used for keeping fish, within the Champakkara Market, residents have alleged that large quantities of thermocol boxes are still being burned here on a daily basis.

The situation got aggravated last week when many boxes were burned in the open space. “We take the route through market on a daily basis. It is the only way to reach the main road. Last week, a large number of such boxes were burned in the open and this is happening in spite of repeated requests to stop burning those. Why are we being forced to breathe the air filled with toxic fumes?” asked Elizabeth, a resident of the area.

Also, residents allege that the thermocol boxes can be found carelessly disposed around the market making it difficult for customers to walk around. “Big time fish vendors have most of the officials in their loop and are not afraid of anything. Most of the time, these boxes are disposed outside my shop which in turn makes it difficult for my customers. Once when I protested, they threatened me,” said George, a vegetable shop vendor in the market area. The market, which is among the largest fishing markets in the state, lacks proper disposal mechanism for these boxes. According to the vendors, they are being forced to refute to such measures because the Corporation authorities have not provided them with a proper mechanism for disposal. “We have been told not to burn the waste in the market premises but what can we do if the Corporation vehicles refuse to take thermocol boxes,” said Salim, a fish vendor at Champakkara Market.

However, Mayor Tony Chammany said that they have specifically told the vendors to transport the thermocol boxes back to the place where it is bought from. Also, that vehicles are sent to the market on a daily basis to gather the waste. “If any complaint regarding the practices followed by the fish vendors is brought to our notice, strict action will be taken against them,” the Mayor added.