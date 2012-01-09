KOCHI: A post of junior research fellow at the Applied Chemistry department’s vacant at Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat).

Those having first class in the concerned subject or CGPA (6.5) post-graduation, CSIR, UGC or NET qualification are eligible to apply.

Those interested may appear for the walk-in-interview with application and required certificates on January 13 at 10 am at the department. For details, call, 0484-2575804.