KOCHI: In the wake of the tension that prevailed in and around Perumbavoor after three persons slaughtered a cow in a compound in front of a temple on Tuesday, District Collector P I Sheik Pareeth along with IG K Padmakumar and other police officials visited the spot and analysed the situation on Wednesday.

The Collector said that all necessary measures have been taken to prevent any kind of violence in the area, adding that strict action would be taken against those behind the incident. “Any one attempting to disturb communal harmony and spread violence would be caught and punished,” he said.He sought cooperation of the public, social and religious organisations for maintaining peace in the

region.