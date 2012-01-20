Deputy Speaker N Sakthan inaugurating OGCF 2012 - Kerala and Lakshadweep in Thiruvananthapuram. A Pandian, SLC Kerala, is also seen

KOCHI: Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker N Sakthan inaugurated the 22nd Oil and Gas Conservation Fortnight by public sector oil companies in Thiruvananthapuram the other day. Inaugurating the event, he stressed on the need for conserving petroleum products in day to day life.

He appreciated the efforts to create awareness among various sectors like transport, agriculture, industry and railways. He urged school children to use mass transport system. The Deputy Speaker pointed out that once the Kochi Metro is commissioned, it will help in saving petrol and other petroleum products.

Indian Oil Corporation General Manager A Pandian, who is also state-level coordinator, Oil Industry, Kerala and Lakshadweep, presided over.

Speaking on the occasion, he pointed out that diesel consumption is more than 40 percentage of the total liquid fuel consumption in India. While crude oil production in India in 2009-10 was 33.69 million metric ton (MMT), the consumption during the same period was 160.03 MMT.