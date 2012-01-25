KOCHI: Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia inaugurated the Kumbalangi-Chellanam-Kumbalam Sustainable Agricultural project at Kumbalangi on Tuesday.

The project is an extension of the Kumbalangi Model Tourism village started in 2002. Following its success in the initial phase, Chellanam and Kumbalam were incorporated into the project.

In the initial phase, two chickens each will be distributed to all BPL families in the three villages and five goats each will be given to the Kudumbashree units of the three villages. The benefits and revenue generated from these will in turn be used for the development of the villages,” Union Minister of State for Agriculture K V Thomas said. Also a revolving fund of `1 lakh for the fishing community has been incorporated into the project. Through the programme, active participation from the families involved in agricultural activities is expected. Beekeeping, terrace farming, banana cultivation and rearing of livestock are included in the project. The project has 16 schemes under it. Montek Singh also opened the renovated park at Kumbalangi. The foundation stone of the amphi theatre gallery was also laid. The gallery will be utilised to showcase various traditional art forms. District Collector Sheik Pareeth, Kochi Refinery executive director E Nandakumar, panchayat member K G Leenus, Palluruthi block panchayat president G Sudhambikha, Kumbalam panchayat president A J Joseph, Chellanam panchayat president K P Thankachan, K Prathapan, Murali Menon, M P Shivaduttan, Tony Thomas, John Pazheri and K S Lali were present.