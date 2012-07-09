The UDF Government is trying to sabotage the order to make Malayalam the first language in colleges, Opposition Leader V S Achuthanandan alleged here on Sunday.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Kerala Pradesh meeting of the Jagatik Konkani Sanghatan.

“Neglecting Malayalam is like forgetting one’s own mother.

Language is the crux of human culture and any invasion over the linguistic rights is a crime,” he said.

VS also blamed the Government for not taking steps to attain classical status for Malayalam.

“The state is following the Union Government’s policy and is giving importance to English and Hindi languages,” he added.

On the sidelines of another function, which was held in Aluva, VS alleged that the state government is playing hide and seek in the Kochi Metro Rail implementation.

“Earlier, they said that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and E Sreedharan will be in charge of the implementation of the Kochi Metro rail project.

But now the Government is is playing hide and seek,” Achuthanandan added.