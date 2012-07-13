Plea against collecting biometric data
By Express News Service | Published: 13th July 2012 08:44 AM |
Last Updated: 13th July 2012 08:44 AM | A+A A- |
A petition was filed before the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to implement the Registrar General and Census Commissioner’s directive not to record the biometric data for the second time if it has been collected already for the Unique Identity Card(UID) or National Population Register.
The petition was filed by M Mujeeb Rahman, Nilambur municipal councillor.