The Cochin Naval Base Civilian Workers Union organised a meet in protest of the policies of Naval audit officials. Union secretary K K Balachandran inaugurated the programme.

The union pointed out that the Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) facilities recommended by the 6th pay Revision Commission have not been given to the employees so far.

They added that the agreement made between the representatives of the employees and the Naval Head Quarters officials has not been followed.