A fire engine raced into the school compound with sirens screaming and an ambulance close behind. Passers-by and commuters on the junction outside stopped and peeped in at the gate in anxious curiosity, wondering where the fire was.

What they had got a glimpse of was the mock fire drill held at St Joseph’s School in the capital city organised by the school’s alumni association and the Safety and Quality Forum of the Institution of Engineers under the supervision of the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services.

The drill began with a mock evacuation of a school building, where the volunteering students rushed out to the assembly ground with a teacher instructing them to form lines once they had got out of the building. Following this, the fire personnel demonstrated how they rescue people trapped in a building on fire. Some were carried down by the ladder while others were lowered down using ropes. Each ‘injured’ student was carried by a pair of NCC cadets to the ambulance, while the watching crowd of students cheered and whistled.

The mock evacuation and rescue was followed by a demonstration of equipment used by the Fire and Rescue personnel. These included a ‘life detector’ which is used to find people trapped under debris; a concrete cutter which can be used to cut though concrete or bricks in case of a building collapse; and ‘combi cutters’ which can cut through metal and be used to open jammed elevators.

These apart, they showed different suits worn during rescue missions such as the ‘fire entry’ suit which allows the wearer to withstand fire for two and-a-half minutes; ‘chemical suit’ worn during rescue operations in hazardous environments and the ‘cold water rescue suit.’

“I will be able to identify the tall lamp,” said ninth standard student Aravind M G, referring to the inflatable light tower when he was asked whether he would be able to identify any of the equipment demonstrated.

The drill, overseen by Fire Force station master M S Suvi, was conducted with the aim of educating students and teachers on how to react in emergency situations. “Our aim is ‘each one, teach ten,’ said one of the organising officials, P M C Nair. “Today, at least the volunteers and NCC cadets would have got a clear idea as to what to do in case of a fire,” he said