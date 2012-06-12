Civil services exam toppers felicitated

Express News Service By

The Chandrathil Road Residents’ Welfare Association felicitated civil services exam toppers Vishnu V Nair and Asha Antony at a function on Sunday. The children of the association members who passed the 10th and 12th class examinations were presented mementos at the function. Vishnu and Asha released the Swaraksha newsletter by handing over a copy to Dr Gopalakrishnan A Pillai and Mrs Svetlana Pillai.

Swaraksha president Dr Prema Namboothiri presided. P S Aravindakhan welcomed the gathering and cartoonist Balu proposed a vote of thanks.