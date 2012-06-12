The state government has given sanction for acquiring land for the Metro Rail development works. According to District Collector P I Sheik Pareeth, the land acquisition (LA) procedures on the MG Road, Banerjee Road and South Railway Station Road will be completed within a month.

“Once the land acquisition procedures are completed, work will progress at a faster pace,” the Collector said. He said that the dispute regarding the price to be given to the evictees will be settled by paying them ‘premium price.’

Since there was a dispute between the land owners and the district administration over the price of land, the district administration sought the state government’s permission to acquire land under the Land Acquisition Act.

For this, it had also submitted a report to the Revenue Commissioner. According to the present decision, the land owners will get Rs 31 lakh for a cent on M G Road, Rs 26 lakh on Banerjee Road and Rs 35 lakh on the South Railway Station Road.

Initially the land owners had demanded Rs 75 lakh to Rs1 crore for a cent of surrendered land. According to the plans, at least 56.25 cents of land has to be acquired on the Banerjee Road and 37.5 cents on the South Railway Station Road.

Also, at least 47 shops on Banerjee Road will have to be demolished as per the process. Of the 47 shops, 12 will be destroyed and 13 will be partially demolished. There are currently 43 land owners on the South Railway Station Road.