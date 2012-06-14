The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the state government and the Pollution Control Board (PCB) to introduce guidelines for making the colouring materials used by the devotees participating in Erumeli Pettathullal during Sabarimala Temple festival season.

The court said that the use of paints and powders which would lead to uncontrolled pollution of water and environment cannot be permitted.

‘Express’ had earlier reported that the colours used by pilgrims contained toxic heavy metals like lead, manganese and zinc.

Justice Thottathil B Radhakrishnan and Justice K Vinod Chandran passed the order while considering a report filed by Devaswom Ombudsman in this regard.