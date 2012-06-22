City to have more pre-paid auto stands

Express News Service By

To ensure better safety and security of the passengers, Ernakulam Range IG K Padmakumar has ordered the setting up of pre-paid autorickshaw stands in various parts of the city.

The places identified are the Ernakulam Collectorate premises, Fort Kochi and the KSRTC bus stand.

The traffic police have intensified the crackdown on auto drivers who charge high fares.

According to the police, heavy penalty was imposed on 898 drivers in the past two weeks alone.

Meanwhile, the traffic police have also taken strict measures against bus conductors and drivers who refused to admit students before and after school hours. Action has been initiated against as many as 603 buses in this regard.

Instances of drivers flouting traffic rules can be informed via SMS to the Traffic Assistant Commissioners at 94979 90067, 94979 90068 and to the Traffic Circle Inspectors at 94979 87099, 94979 87100, 94979 87102.