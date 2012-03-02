Home Cities Kochi

Role of private firm raises security concerns

KOCHI: The police and intelligence sleuths have raised concerns over the decision to hand over the front-door operations of the Passport Seva Kendras (PSK) to a private firm. Intelligence offi

Published: 02nd March 2012 02:38 AM

KOCHI: The police and intelligence sleuths have raised concerns over the decision to hand over the front-door operations of the Passport Seva Kendras (PSK) to a private firm. Intelligence officials have objected to the move, which entails storing the personal database of passport applicants by the private company, saying it would be a potential security threat. The details can also be used for commercial purposes, they say.

There are 77 PSKs in the country. Kerala had been allocated 13 such kendras, which are being readied by the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Of the PSKs functioning under the four regional passport offices at Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kozhikode, two have been set up at Thiruvananthapuram and one each at Neyyattinkara, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Aluva, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Vadakara, Kannur and Payyanur.

The personal details, including the photographs and biometric data, would be stored by the TCS. “We have raised the point that such a move will be risky as the details of the passport applicants are going to be handed over to a private company. These can be used for marketing purposes by the company. Further, these details have been verified by the police and stored in the server of a private company. There could be a serious security threat if these details are leaked out,” Intelligence official said.

The procedure involves the company registering the details of the applicant at the PSK. Copies of the applicant’s documents are stored in the company database, after which photograph and biometric details of the applicant are taken. The entire lot is then sent to passport officials who examine the authenticity of the certificates and other details provided by the applicant.

According to a top official at the TCS, the fears are unfounded as the company has been operating in several states and not a single incident of malpractice has been reported.

