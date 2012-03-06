Kochi’s premiere performing arts centre, JTPac will be celebrating International Womens’ Day on March 8.

KOCHI: Not to be left behind, Kochi’s premiere performing arts centre, JTPac will be celebrating International Womens’ Day on March 8.

The event to be held for the first time at the venue is looking at being an annual fixture, according to its organisers.

The evening will see as many as 350 women from a cross section of society participating.

“It’s by invitation only, a private event,” stresses JTPac CEO, Anurag Khanna.

Women doctors, entrepreneurs, corporates, school principals from the city, among others, will be present at the event.

“We’ll also have men coming in.

These would be successful personalities from different fields, whose lives and careers have seen a definite contribution from their better haves,” he says.

Khanna sees the women folk in Kerala as very unique from the rest of India.

“Almost everyone is educated.

That automatically reduces the number of beggars and drunkards you see on the streets.

Even the domestic maid in the house is educated, and charges substantial money.

This money she promptly puts in for the education of her children.

This makes a big difference to society as a whole, and this was something we wanted to recogonise,” says Khanna.

The organisers hope the event will go from strength to strength in the years to come.

The event will also see singer Usha Uthup performing