KOCHI: It has been eight years since, young Sandhya Sukumaran, a scientist at Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), opened her eyes to the beautiful stretch of coral reef spread under the waters of Gulf of Mannar. This came as part of a research project on the diversity of coral reef. She got an opportunity of a lifetime when she snorkeled with a group of CMFRI scientists and she was the only woman member in the group.

“Reefs are probably the most beautiful sight you can see in your life. The diverse variety of flora and fauna found in a coral reef gives it the title of the oasis of the ocean, ” Sandhya said.

The experience left a life-long impact on her. The five-year-long research project on corals brought her much closer to the world under the ocean.

“I used to go for snorkeling for hours. We surveyed coral reefs of 12 islands of Gulf of Mannar and two fringing reefs of Palk Bay. The attempt was to study reef associated diversity,” she said.

As of now, she is one of the few CMFRI scientists who are researching on the consequences of the widespread water pollution on the underwater habitats. “Indian seas are highly polluted and are turning into death beds to many species which are on the verge of extinction. My research work in the University of East Anglia, UK, aimed at understanding the molecular-level changes associated with genotoxic chemicals and its consequences in the reproductional process of aquatic organisms,” Sandhya said.