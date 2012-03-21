KOCHI: Environmentalists in Kerala have yet another reason to worry about. A recent observation by a cluster of NGOs has shown an alarming decrease in the number of house sparrows found in their natural habitat.

The observation was made during an awareness campaign organised by ‘Save Sparrow of Kerala’ campaign as part of the World Sparrow Day celebrations held in Kochi on Tuesday. The campaign is being jointly organised by NGOs Fireflies, George Eden Memorial Trust, Green Community and Cochin Natural History Society, along with Rajagiri College of Social Sciences.

Apart from screening a series of clippings on sparrows, the organisers also held discussions on the measures to be taken to conserve them.

“The number of house sparrows has been declining across their natural range. And yet, the reason behind this is unknown. Though the sparrow is one of the most commonly found birds on the planet, no studies have been conducted on them so far. The declining numbers point to a dangerous change taking place in our environment and there needs to be some kind of study to spot the reason behind the mysterious vanishing of the house sparrows and also to find a solution to the problem,” said Dilip K G, coordinator of the campaign.

The organisers of the campaign said that they have decided to conduct detailed studies on the issue. They added that the campaign will also focus on undertaking city specific studies, launching awareness campaigns aimed at students as well as the public.