KCOHI: Excise and Fisheries Minister K Babu has said that a sum of `5 crore has been granted for various developmental activities at Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS).

The amount has been allocated for the construction of an aquarium, an academic block and a swimming pool. It is for the first time that the government is giving financial aid to the institution for developmental activities.

The minister said the proposed benefits in the Ninth Pay Commission would be provided to the non-teaching staff at KUFOS with retrospective effect.