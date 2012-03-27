KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday stayed the selection of professors to the MG University till final orders. The court asked the Registrar and Vice-Chancellor of MG university not to finalise the selection, pursuant to the interview. Justice T R Ramchandran Nair issued the directive, while considering a petition filed by M R Hari Lakshmeendra Kumar, a former Senate member of the University, against the selection process. The petitioner argued that the university violated the reservation policy while selec- ting appropriate candidates. The petitioner argued that the university Senate should be convened urgently.