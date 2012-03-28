KOCHI: The savings-cum-relief scheme for fishermen is getting into fresh trouble with them saying that the scheme is going underutilised due to the laxity of the officers and bureaucratic tangles. As per the scheme, if fishermen pay an amount of Rs 600 in eight months (Rs 75 per month), then for the three of the low income months or the lean seasons, the government will provide thrice the sum to the fishermen. The scheme which is jointly sponsored by fishermen and authorities is widely recognised as the lifeline for fishermen during difficult months.

In Ernakulam district there are 24 centres where fishermen can pay the monthly amount to the officers and avail the relief scheme. However, fishermen’s organisation says that the officers appointed to collect the money are often irregular and are not punctual.

“Chellanam centre has about 2700 fishermen, of which at least 2000 are availing the scheme. Earlier, there were two officers who were regularly employed here. However, now there is only one officer who comes here and sometimes there would be no one at all. Moreover, these officers arrive only at 11 am and leave by 3 pm. Therefore, fishermen are often left midway, without being able to pay their installments,” said P V Wilson, president, Kerala Swathanthra Matsya Thozhilali Federation, Ernakulam district.

Meanwhile, the fisheries department has a different story to tell. According to them, the department has only 16 officers for total 24 centres where the payments can be made. This means that some of the officers have to manage more than one centre due to which many a time fishermen miss to meet officers at these centres.

“The officers have to decide between offices to attend. Since the problem is of shortage of staff, there can be no immediate solutions. Notices are put up everywhere about the availability of the officials at the centres. In spite of this, there are regular complaints,” said E G Georgekutty, Deputy Director of Fisheries, Ernakulam.

Also, the then State government had introduced a new system to disburse the funds through nationalised banks as against these centres of the fisheries department, thereby reducing the burden on the officers and making it more effective. However, the system rather than making it easier for fishermen has worsened the situation.

“The procedural issues with disbursement through nationalised banks are numerous. For instance even the names are a huge problem as far as fishermen are concerned. Most people have different names in their church registers, in their SSLC books and at home. When the surveys are conducted for the ration cards or other such identity cards, the family members give the popular names for records,” said P V Wilson.

“All these make the opening of the bank accounts very complicated. But when this measure was taken all such complications were overseen and there were no awareness classes to educate the fishermen on the system. Therefore, people who could not open a bank account will not get their due amount for this lean season beginning in April,” said Wilson added.