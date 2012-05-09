KOCHI: One of the oldest schools in the city T D High School (TDHS), Mattanchery, is all set to celebrate its 125th anniversary with much fanfare. The five-day-long event will be inaugurated by Education Minister Abdu Rabb on Wednesday.

Child-oriented programmes will be held on Thursday marking it as ‘Children’s Day’. It will be followed by ‘Youth’s Day’ on Friday, ‘Teaching, Non-Teaching Staff and Old Students’ Day’ on Saturday and ‘Shathothara Rajatha Jubilee Day’ on Sunday. Cultural programmes, speeches, interactive sessions with experts and many such programmes have been organised for the celebrations.

Started in 1887 in the Dewaswom Aggrasala, T D High School was shifted to the premises of Cherlai Bazaar and thrown open to girl students and non-hindus in 1896. In 1897, the school was again shifted to the Devaswom premises around the temple. In 1899, the school was recognised as a full-fledged high school by the Madras University. The Golden Jubilee of the school was celebrated in 1940 and was shifted to the new building, wherein the school is presently housed.

Presently, over 1700 students study here. The school library has more than 20,000 books in Malayalam, English, Sanskrit, Hindi and Tamil. As a part of 125th Anniversary Celebrations, the school management has chalked out development projects which include the conversion of the existing classrooms into Smart Class rooms, construction of a new building

for introducing modern courses like MBA and MCA, renovation of the play ground and reconstruction of the D J Music Hall into a full-fledged auditorium at an estimated cost of `4 crore.