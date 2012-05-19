Home Cities Kochi

DCC office to be named after K Karunakaran

KOCHI: The Ernakulam District Congress Committee office will be named after veteran leader K Karunakaran. The DCC office has been known as Chaitanya. DCC president V J Paulose said that a fina

Published: 19th May 2012 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2012 10:26 PM   |  A+A-

KOCHI: The Ernakulam District Congress Committee office will be named after veteran leader K Karunakaran. The DCC office has been known as Chaitanya. DCC president V J Paulose said that a final decision in this regard will be taken only after the office-bearers’ meeting on May 21. However, he was reluctant to go into the details.

&nbsp;DCC sources confirmed that the new building that will be inaugurated on May 26 will be named as ‘K Karunakaran Memorial Building.’ “Karunakaran was a leader who had close relations with everyone. He was admired by everyone and so it is apt to give his name to the building,” they said. The committee had no second thoughts when the proposal to rename ‘Chaitanya’ came up for discussion.

&nbsp;Defence Minister A K Antony will inaugurate the new building, which has been built at a cost `4 crore. The DCC is getting a new building with all modern facilities after 39 years. The foundation stone for the new building was laid in 2009.

