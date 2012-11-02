The Kerala High Court on Thursday deferred hearing on a petition seeking to approve the composite scheme of arrangement and amalgamation among Harrisons Malayalam Ltd, Enchanting Plantations Ltd, Malayalam Plantations Ltd and Harmony Plantation Ltd till a final order from the Division Bench.

Justice Vinod Chandran observed that the hearing could be deferred until a final order was passed by the Division Bench on a petition filed by the state government challenging the proceedings pending before the Vythiri Taluk Land Board regarding the title deeds of the land owned by the company.

The state had submitted that the amalgamation was intended to scuttle the action taken by the government to take over the lands in the illegal possession of Harrisons.

The court said that the petition filed by the state government as well as a public interest petition seeking to implead in the petition would be heard after the final order by the Division Bench which is exclusively considering the cases related to Harrisons.

In the petition, the government said that it is very much concerned about the scheme of the company since precious government lands are sought to be transferred under the cover of the composite scheme which was fraudulently formulated on the basis of forged documents.

The government said that the High Court had already stayed the Vythiri Taluk Land Board‘s order issued in favour of the company.

However, Harrisons vehemently denied the charges against it and said that the government’s estimate regarding the land possessed by the company is false.

The court observed that the issues are beyond the jurisdiction and hence all the petitions before it are deferred.