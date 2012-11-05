Signalling the return of robbers to Tripunithura and nearby areas, an incident of theft was reported at Thiruvankulam wherein a two-member gang broke into a house here. This is the second major theft reported from the area in a month.

The house of Nirmal Kumar, Paurnamiyil House, Friends Colony, Thiruvankalam, was looted when he and his wife were not at home. The incident was noted when he returned home from work at 3:30 p.m. The police said gold worth one sovereign was stolen from the locker. In another incident that happened a few days back, the house of N J George, near Friends Colony, was robbed. The thieves attacked George, a retired revenue official of the Kochi Corporation, and his wife. They sustained injuries on their head.

The police say that house breaking and burglary are a recurring phenomenon in Tripunithura and Thiruvankulam areas. However, they are unable to curb the menace and still grope in the dark about the identity of the robbers.

Probe Begins

Chottanikkara Sub-Inspector V P Suresh told City Express that the inquiry into the incidents are on. He added that the probe will be based on the fingerprints collected from the houses.

However, it is pointed out that the inquiry is not systematic. “The police have collected fingerprints from the spots. The inquiry revolves around migrant labourers. How can we carry out the inquiry when we do not have the details of the migrant labourers,” sources say.

Meanwhile, residents allege that the police have failed to curb the crimes in the area. “The areas around Thiruvankulam provide a safe haven for the criminals. The Railway station helps for an easy escape after the theft. Despite knowing all this, the police are unable to provide safety to the people during day and night,” said Antony, a senior citizen living alone at Thiruvankulam.”I am under a constant fear,” he added.

Staff Shortage

The Chottanikkara police said the station lacked adequate strength to tackle the menace. “The Chottanikkara Police have to cover a wide area. The station has 29 personnel attached to it. Out of this, 15 members are posted for routine works. The remaining people can’t alone control the law and order situation in the area. We have to cover Chottanikkara panchayat, Thiruvankulam municipal area and Thiruvaniyoor panchayat,” a police official said. He added that the station needed extra staff. “We have to do traffic duty along with providing security for Chottanikkara temple,” he said.