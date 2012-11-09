Brahmakumari Jayanthi, European director of the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University, will inaugurate the Brahma Kumaris Retreat Centre at Nedumbassery on November 18. The prominent lecture themes of Sister Jayanthi, as she is fondly called, include health, education, racial harmony, women’s needs, religions of the world, sustainability, peace and international relations.

She has served as an advisor to the Council for Parliament of the World’s Religions, Chicago. She is also a member of Executive Committee of the World Congress of Faiths and is a member of the advisory body of the International Interfaith Centre.