The Kochi police on Saturday busted a major human trafficking attempt as CEO of a business school in Infopark allegedly attempted to send several persons to the US in the guise of an education conference.

Two persons Tom Baby, 25, Manapurathu House, Vazhakkulam, and Suby Kurian, 28, Mundunadakal House, Karimbanam, Koothattukulam, the CEO and the HR manager of ShadWell’S International Business School respectively were arrested in this regard.

According to Ammose Mammen, assistant commissioner, District Crime Records Bureau, and investigation officer of the case, the arrests were made after the US consulate in Chennai found fake documents submitted by a group of people for getting visas to attend an education conference to be held in the US this month.

“The consulate had cancelled the applications of Mariadasan Raju, Ajeev Andrews, Jipson Thomas and Prince Lopaz all hailing from Thiruvananthapuram who submitted requets to travel to the US for an education conference. They had submitted employment certificates and bank statements issued in the name of ShadWell’S Career.

The consulate informed the Kochi police that these persons had submitted fake certificates and based on this an investigation was launched. The probe revealed that these people are hair dressers, tailors, fishermen and photographers who never studied or employed at the ShadWell’S. We have also identified a few other people who gave money for getting jobs in the US,” Mammen said.

The police found that Tom Baby has been running several career guidance agencies in several parts of the country. The police suspect that the business school is a fake one as it is not affiliated to any education institute or university.

Tom had collected Rs 2 lakh from various persons after promising jobs in the US. Suby was the agent who operated for Tom.

“Both of them are active members of a Christian youth movement and the victims are also activists of the same outfit. It was during the meetings of the outfit, Tom promised them to take to the US,” the assistant commissioner said.

The accused were produced before the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate and were remanded in judicial custody. The police will seek their custody on Monday.